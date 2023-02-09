BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Agnikul Cosmos completes flight acceptance test of rocket engine

NewsWire
0
0

Chennai-based rocket startup Agnikul Cosmos Private Ltd has said it has successfully completed the flight acceptance test of its 3D printed Agnilet engine.

In a tweet, the company said: “Humbled to announce the successful completion of the flight acceptance test of our Agnilet engine that will be used for our upcoming controlled suborbital flight. Thankful to theA@INSPACeIND team to have come in person & experienced this live.

“This engine was completely manufactured at Agnikul’s Rocket Factory-1. So, besides validating the engine for flight, we are also humbled to demonstrate the ability to design, manufacture & test a fresh rocket engine fully in-house.”

The company is planning a sub-orbital launch of its rocket Agnibhan this year.

20230209-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US-based Molekule plans investment for R&D in India

    63 passengers placed in ‘No Fly List’ since 2022

    ‘India’s ranking in network speed to improve post 5G roll out’

    Oracle hit by lawsuit in US for violating privacy of ‘5...