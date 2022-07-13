Private sector rocket maker Agnikul Cosmos on Wednesday opened its first 3D printed rocket engine factory located at the IIT Madras Research Park.

According to Agnikul Cosmos, the factory has been designed keeping in mind the ability to produce two rocket engines per week for its rocket Agnibaan.

Agnibaan is a two stage rocket with 100 kg payload capacity to orbits around 700 km high (low Earth orbits) and enables plug-and-play configuration.

“This marks the beginning of a new phase – a phase where we step into scaling and production from R&D and testing. I am immensely proud of our team and grateful for their zeal and commitment to translate our vision into reality,” said Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder and CEO, Agnikul Cosmos.

The factory was inaugurated by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, while S. Somanath, Chairman, Department of Space, was the Guest of Honour.

