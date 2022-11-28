BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Agnikul Cosmos’ rocket launchpad and mission control centre inaugurated

NewsWire
0
0

India’s first privately-owned space rocket launchpad and the mission control centre was inaugurated at the ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, said Agnikul Cosmos.

Agnikul Cosmos, the city-based rocket startup, said the launchpad and the mission control centre was designed by it and executed with the support of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and private sector space regulator IN-SPACe.

The facility was inaugurated by Secretary, Department of Space, and ISRO Chairman S. Somanath on November 25 said Agnikul Cosmos.

“The launchpad is specifically built keeping in mind the ability to support liquid stage controlled launches, while also addressing the need for ISRO’s range operations team to monitor key flight safety parameters during launches. Additionally, it has the ability to, as necessary, share data and other critical information with ISRO’s Mission Control Centre,” the startup added.

Adding further, the company said the launch of its first rocket will happen from its own launchpad. The mission would be a technology demonstrator that will mirror Agnikul’s orbital launch but at a reduced scale.

“The first exclusive launch pad for a private launch vehicle has co me up at the SDSC. Now India can travel to space from one more space platform. Thanks to Agnikul,” Somanath said.

Commenting about their new facility, Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder & CEO, Agnikul said,

The ability to launch from our own launchpad while still working with ISRO’s launch operations teams is a privilege that we have been granted by ISRO and IN-SPACe, said Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder and CEO, Agnikul Cosmos.

The company and ISRO is silent on the contours of the agreement with ISRO like the lease amount for the land on which the facilities have come up or other details.

20221128-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    May retail sales fall 79% from pre-Covid levels in 2019

    Cabinet approves transfer of ITBP land to Uttrakhand for Ropeway System

    Loss of business from Ford India will be compensated with new...

    Ashneer Grover loses Singapore arbitration, BharatPe probe to continue