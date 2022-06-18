Amid the call for Bihar bandh against the central government’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in military services, incidents of violence continued across several districts on Saturday.

protesters are demanding a rollback of the scheme.

The violent mob set an observatory of Aryabhatta college located near Taregana railway station in Masaurhi in Patna’s suburb on Saturday. The mob also pelted stones at the police party on the road adjoining Taregana railway station.

The protesters pelted stones at the police team in Jamui. Earlier, violent agitators set 4 vehicles on fire in Jahanabad.

Over one thousand protesters with sticks in hand and chanting Jai Shri Ram in Katihar, marched on the streets. In Saharsa, a large number of youth holding batons took to the streets and forced traders to close their shutters of their shops.

Meanwhile, Patna police deployed force and RAF Jawans in and outside the BJP office located on Beer Chand Patel Path. In the last four days, properties of BJP leaders and officers are being targeted by violent agitators.

