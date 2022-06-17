Agitators protesting against ‘Agnipath’, the recently-introduced short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces, vandalised a bus in northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 11.30 a.m. when a group of youngsters reached the Wazirabad road near the Khajuri Khas Flyover and tried to block traffic.

“The windscreen of a mini bus was damaged after some protesters pelted the bus with stones,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east), Sanjay Kumar Sain.

The officer said that precautionary arrangements were already in place across the district due to which a police team quickly reached the spot and dispersed the protesters.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Khajuri Khas police station.

The Union Cabinet had on Tuesday approved the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces. The ‘Agnipath’ model will foresee the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in army, air force and navy for four years, including six months of training.

At the end of four years, 25 per cent of the soldiers recruited under this scheme will be inducted into the armed forces as ‘Agniveers’.

