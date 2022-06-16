After a narrow escape for BJP MLA Aruna Devi in Nawada, an angry mob protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces for four years attacked the house-cum-path lab of another BJP MLA C.N. Gupta in Chapra on Thursday.

The agitators pelted stones at the house of Gupta and damaged the property. Some youths also climbed to the first floor of the building holding the national flag in their hands. One of them climbed to the second floor and uprooted the BJP flag there.

The protestors had covered their faces with cloth and masks to hide their identities. Clashes between the agitators and the police took place at different places in Chapra town. A number of police personnel including the Mahnar DSP and the Chandrapura SHO were injured in the clashes. The protestors attacked as many as 12 trains and set three of them on fire at Chapra railway station.

Earlier in the day, the agitators attacked the car of BJP MLA Aruna Devi in Nawada when she was on her way to the district headquarters to participate in an event. When her car reached the railway crossing at Nawada station, a large number of protestors attacked her, pelting stones at her car. She managed to escape bur her driver sustained minor injuries.

The agitators also went on the rampage at the BJP office. They set the office on fire in Nawada. More than 300 chairs, office property and documents were gutted in the incident.

The protests are continuing against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme in Bihar where agitating students set three coaches of a passenger train on fire in Sidhwalia railway station in Gopalganj district. In Kaimur, they set the Intercity express on fire.

In view of the widespread protests, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh raised questions over the Agnipath and Agniveer schemes.

“Dissatisfaction rises among the youth of the country. Sadness on the faces of the youths is visible. They are scared of their dark future. As it is related to national security, the Centre should rethink this scheme,” Lalan Singh said.

Earlier Upendra Kushwaha, the president of the JD-U parliamentary board and Bijendra Kumar Gupta, a Bihar minister, also demanded that the Centre rethink on this issue.

