Patna police have conducted raids at several hideouts of absconding coaching operator Guru Rahman, who is accused of provoking youths to violent agitations against the Agnipath scheme of defence recruitment, an official said on Monday.

An FIR was registered in Danapur police station against Rahman on June 17 after a video went viral on social media where he was allegedly provoking youths to agitate.

The video was circulated at a time when agitators were on rampage on Thursday and massive violence took place in Danapur area on Thursday and Friday. The Farakka Express, which was standing at Danapur railway station, was set ablaze by a mob on June 18 and Patna police believes that his video statement can be attributed to have provoked the agitators.

Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said: “An FIR was registered in Danapur police station and raids are currently underway at his house in Naya Tola and coaching institute. Guru Rahman is currently absconding.”

Another coaching institute operator Ramesh Yadav was arrested by Rohtas police on Monday.

Yadav, who runs a coaching institute in Karata block, had circulated an objectionable message on his Whatsapp group where he is also an admin, Superintendent of Police. Rohtas, Ashish Bharti said. Largescale violence was reported in the district on Thursday and Friday.

According to Bihar Police, FIRs were registered against operators of 7 coaching institutes in the state. Investigations against them are currently underway.

