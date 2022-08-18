INDIA

Agnipath recruitment rally from Nov 22 to Dec 11 in Maha

NewsWire
0
0

The Ministry of Defence has announced the Agnipath recruitment scheme from November 22 to December 11 in Maharashtra.

Recruitment will be conducted for Agniveer General Duty (All Arms), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/InventoryManagement (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass) (All Arms) and Agniveer Tradesman (All Arms) (8th Pass) (For Housekeeper and Mess Keeper) categories.

“This rally is applicable to candidates who are domiciles of five districts of Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri of Maharashtra State and North Goa and South Goa of Goa State,” said the communique.

The venue will be Sports Ground, Shivaji University Kolhapur.

The main aim of the recruitment rally is to generate employment for the youth of Maharashtra and Goa, thereby giving them an opportunity to serve the motherland and lead a dignified life.

Candidates are required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Admit Card of candidates for those who have successfully registered themselves online will be sent on their email IDs. Registration for Army Recruitment Rally in Kolhapur has opened from August 5 and will go on till September 3.

These candidates will be biometrically verified and Admit Cards for the rally will be scanned before allowing candidates to undergo an actual selection test which is in three phases — Physical Tests, Medical Tests and Common Entrance Examination (written exam). Those candidates found physically and medically fit will undergo the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) on January 15, 2023.

20220818-134403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa jail security guard arrested for supplying drugs to prisoner

    Southwest Monsoon advances over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Govt clears production of 5L AK-203 rifles ahead of Putin’s visit

    UP govt recommends CBI probe into Manish Gupta murder case