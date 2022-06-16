INDIA

Agnipath scheme: Army aspirants jam Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in protest

Hundreds of Army aspirants on Thursday blocked the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Gurugram’s Bilaspur area in protest against Agnipath yojna, the government’s new scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces.

The traffic congestion on the expressway stretched over several kilometres. The protesting defence aspirants raised slogans against the PM Modi-led BJP government and demanded roll back of the new scheme.

“The government should roll back the four-year plan. This new scheme will hamper the interest of the aspirants to join the Army to serve the nation,” a protester said.

A cop at the traffic police control room also confirmed the traffic snarl on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Bilaspur.

“Our traffic personnel are on the spot to divert the traffic and pacify the protesters to clear the jam as they have stopped trucks in the middle of the highway to hamper the traffic movement on the expressway,” he said.

