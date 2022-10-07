INDIA

Agniveer recruitment rally begins in Jammu city

The Army’s Agniveer recruitment rally began on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu city.

A Defence Ministry statement said: “The Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally being organised by Army Recruiting Office, Jammu has commenced from October 7 at Jorawar Stadium, Sunjuwan in Jammu.

“The recruitment rally is being conducted for the aspiring youth from 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir namely: Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar,” the statement said.

In this recruitment rally, the candidates will be enrolled into Indian Army as Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme.

The statement said that the recruitment rally began after being flagged off by Zonal Recruiting Officer, Punjab and J&K in presence of officials from Army, Civil Administration, J&K Police and Health department.

“He conveyed his best wishes to all the candidates attending the rally. An unprecedented response has been received from the aspiring youth of Jammu Division. Indian Army has been working together relentlessly in close coordination with the civil administration to make this rally a great success. The civil administration has extended all possible support to facilitate in smooth and streamlined conduct of this rally.

“Army Recruiting Office, Jammu has advised all candidates to carry all certificates as per the Notification issued. The candidates should carry the Character Certificates from Police and Sarpanch with their photos duly attested on the certificate, failing which, the candidature will get rejected.”

