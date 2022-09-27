Along with protecting the borders in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army is also at the forefront of welfare, reform and development work. Besides conducting various professional courses to make the youth employable, these days the Army has started giving special training to the youth so that they can be recruited under the ‘Agniveer’ scheme launched by the Centre.

Its purpose is to provide the J&K youth with an opportunity to render their services for the defence of the country along with making them employed.

The Indian Army is trying to provide the necessary knowledge and training to the youth living in remote and near the border areas so that they can perform well in recruitment.

Serial training programmes are being organised in Mankot, Mendhar, Lorn, Mandi, Poonch, Riasi, Kishtwar, etc. The training programme is not only for boys but also for the girls who want to be recruited under the Agniveer scheme.

According to Jammu-based Defence Spokesperson Lt. Col. Devendra Anand, the Army organised a training programme for female NCC cadets in Mendhar in Poonch district in which 200 girls participated. They were given physical tests required for recruitment, 1600 meter run and other training. Apart from this, an awareness lecture was also organised in which the questions that can be asked in the written examination were explained.

It should be noted that the recruitment rallies for Jammu province under the Agniveer scheme are starting from October 7, in view of which the Army was working day and night to prepare the youths.

The youths living in the remote and border areas have appreciated the initiative of the Army and saluted their spirit.

