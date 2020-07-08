Agra administration worried over surge in active Covid-19 cases

Agra, July 8 (IANS) The surge in the number of active cases, from 110 on June 25 to 147 on July 7, is causing concern and presenting a huge challenge to the district health officials.

In the first week of June, the number of active cases had gone below 70.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the Corona Task Force was working in this direction and hopefully results would soon show. Our goal is to bring it down to below 50, he added.

The district right now has treatment facilities available for upto 3,600 patients. The PHCs and CHCs are being readied in case there is a further surge in corona cases. The private nursing homes and laboratories have also been roped in to step up treatment and reach out to more people, health officials said. The SN Medical College is now ready for Plasma Therapy. The doctors have identified 19 donors already.

With 18 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,324, the overall situation is considered grim. However, the recovery rate continues to remain high at 82.01 per cent. The number of containment zones is 74.

Mathura reported 14 fresh cases, while in Firozabad the number has gone up to 546. Mainpuri reported 10 new cases.

Private laboratories which have been permitted to test samples, are reporting a higher percentage of positive cases compared to government sample test report figures. This issue is now being investigated by the health department officials.

Meanwhile, Agra’s tourism industry has expressed despair and concern over the district authorities deciding not to reopen the Taj Mahal. The industry has been virtually paralysed and thousands of workers badly hit, industry leaders said.

