A senior advocate in Agra has been arrested by the New Agra police for allegedly raping a woman.

The victim threatened suicide if no action was taken against the advocate, the police said.

The victim alleged that the advocate raped her on multiple occasions, made obscene videos of the act and also extorted Rs 40 lakh from her.

She claimed she had approached the police many times but when no action was taken. Later she went to the Police Commissioner to narrate her ordeal.

The advocate’s phone had been stolen a few months back and videos and photos of his intimate moments with several women recorded on the phone, had gone viral on social media.

One of those women who said she was sexually exploited by the advocate, approached Agra Commissioner Preetinder Singh and said the advocate had called her to his house on January 4 and raped her after threatening to defame her by making her obscene videos viral.

Interestingly, the advocate had already filed a complaint against the woman at Sikandra police station, accusing her of demanding Rs 2 crore from him. The Sikandra police are already investigating this complaint.

The woman told reporters, “I had a dispute with my husband following which I came in contact with the accused as he represented me in court.”

She said during the lockdown, the advocate had started visiting her house and one day he moved into her house saying that he had a dispute with his wife and he wanted a place to stay for a few days.

During this period, the advocate raped her several times and also made obscene videos saying that a lot of money could be earned by selling these videos. Apart from this, the woman also alleged that the advocate took Rs 40 lakh from her to contest the election, which he is yet to return.

DCP Vikas Kumar said that the victim has accused the advocate of rape and other criminal offenses and the police have registered a case against him. The matter is being investigated and the accused has been taken into custody.

Police Commissioner Preetinder Singh said that the woman appeared before him and threatened that if no action was taken against the advocate, she would be forced to commit suicide.

