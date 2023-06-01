A farmer injured in a bull attack has sought Rs 5 lakh compensation from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

In a legal notice sent to Agra District Magistrate Navnit Singh Chahal, Raj Kumar, a farmer from Lohkarera village located on the Mathura highway, has demanded Rs 5 lakh to cover his medical expenses incurred after he was hit by a rampaging bull on April 15 while he was returning home after work in the field.

Raj Kumar was lifted and thrown on the ground by the stray bull, resulting in fractures in his leg. Raj Kumar claimed that he had to stay in the hospital for a week for his operation that cost Rs 1 lakh.

On May 26, his lawyer Rohan Singh sent a legal notice to the DM, the SDM, the gram panchayat adhikari, and the government veterinary officer, alleging that the government departments were responsible for his injuries.

The Uttar Pradesh government had directed all the district authorities on April 1, 2023, that all stray cattle, cows and bulls should be rounded up and sent to the gaushalas. And the responsibility for the execution of the order was fixed on the district officials.

The injured farmer claimed that the administration has failed to carry out the order, which resulted in a serious attack by the bull which nearly incapacitated him.

20230601-215604