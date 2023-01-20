Work on the 29.5 km long Metro rail network in Agra has picked up pace to ensure that the project becomes operational months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Three stations close to the Taj Mahal are almost ready, while the tunnelling operations are set to begin in a few weeks.

On Friday, the third rail laying work commenced, marking an important milestone for Team Agra Metro.

The project is being executed at a fast pace and train sets are ready to arrive shortly. Keeping in mind the deadline for project completion, the third rail laying work has also begun so that trial runs can be carried out smoothly.

An official said, “The third rail is different from the conventional OHE (Overhead Equipment) as the trains derive power from a third rail set up running parallel to the track.”

The OHE gets hampered due to kite flying, bird hitting etc., and in turn the train operations get affected. With third rail system, this will not be a problem, he added.

Also, with less wires and machinery due to the absence of OHE, the Metro system will look more aesthetic and neat.

Project officials said the third rail track will derive energy from the three recieving sub-stations.

The utilities, including wires and duct pipes, will be completely hidden.

20230120-203005