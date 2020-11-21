Canindia News

Agra reports 76 fresh Covid-19 cases

by 0

Agra on Saturday reported 76 new Covid cases, while the death toll reached 160, health officials said.

The total number of active cases in the district has mounted to 542.

Officials said that so far 3,20,825 samples had been collected for testing. However, the recovery rate continues to remain over 90 per cent.

Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh has isolated himself after he has tested positive for the coronavirus two days ago.

The district administration has stepped up the vigil at the railway stations and bus stops screening all those who are coming from Delhi.

–IANS

brij/sdr/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Covid recoveries marginally up compared to new cases in K’taka

Delhi: Recoveries exceed new cases for 2nd day, deaths remain worry

CanIndia New Wire Service

Maharashtra’s Covid deaths drop, cases on upswing (Roundup)

CanIndia New Wire Service

PM at G20: Coordinated efforts by largest economies will lead to faster recovery from pandemic

CanIndia New Wire Service

IMA to resist Centre’s move to allow Ayurveda docs to perform surgeries

CanIndia New Wire Service

Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh drop below 15k

CanIndia New Wire Service

57 trainees in IAS training centre test COVID positive

CanIndia New Wire Service

Recoveries again exceed new Covid cases in Kerala

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covid vaccine be given first to vulnerable sections: Sadhguru

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested