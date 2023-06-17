A two foot-long Indian wolf snake was found trapped inside the bathroom sink of a house located in the Belanganj area of the Taj city.

Panic-stricken family members, concerned for their own well-being and that of the snake, immediately contacted the Wildlife SOS for help, following which a rescue team arrived at the scene.

The rescue team found the snake slithering into the sink’s pipe. The team had to break open the sink to safely retrieve the trapped snake.

Following the successful rescue operation, the veterinary doctors from Wildlife SOS conducted a thorough preliminary health examination of the reptile. The snake was found to be in good health, devoid of any injuries. It was later released back into its natural habitat.

Jatin Sharma, the caller who informed Wildlife SOS about the snake, said, “I was extremely worried when I discovered the snake in the bathroom sink. I immediately contacted Wildlife SOS for assistance, and I am immensely grateful for their prompt response and professional rescue operation. Their dedication and expertise are truly commendable.”

Baiju Raj M.V., Director of Conservation Projects, with Wildlife SOS, said, “Rescuing wildlife from challenging situations is at the core of our mission at Wildlife SOS. We are delighted to have successfully saved the Indian wolf snake and ensured its safe return to the wild.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, with Wildlife SOS, said, “Urban human-wildlife conflict is an often neglected subject with no on-ground mitigation efforts being carried out. The effects of anthropogenic encroachment are taking its toll on Indian wildlife. I am immensely proud of the efforts of Wildlife SOS in rescuing the snake and thankful for the rescue caller’s sensitivity to the situation.”

The Common Indian wolf snake (Lycodon aulicus) is a non-venomous snake found across the Indian subcontinent. This snake is about 50-70 cm in length and has glossy brown or black scales, interspersed with white bands.

The Indian wolf snake is a nocturnal species which feeds mainly on geckos, skinks and rodents.

