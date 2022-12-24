A 25-year-old woman ended her life here by suicide following police ‘inaction’ against her molester.

Her family along with local residents. protested and refused to send the body for post-mortem.

Sub-inspector Arjun Singh was later removed and attached to the police lines.

The woman had given a complaint letter against one Sandeep Kumar, saying that she had gone out to bring her 65-year-old father-in-law back home on Wednesday evening as ‘he is frail and suffers from poor vision’.

The accused molested her on the way and offered to pay her Rs 2,000 to remain quiet. When she screamed for help, Kumar started beating her, and then on seeing villagers approaching, threatened to kill her before fleeing.

A villager, who went along with the woman to the local police station to assist her in filing an FIR, said, “SI Arjun Singh instead of registering the case and acting against the molester, passed obscene remarks at the woman. We approached other cops but no one came forward to help. When we again went to the thana, after a few hours, the SI saw us and threatened to send the woman to jail after issuing a challan against her for filing a ‘false complaint’. Humiliated and left with no hope, the woman took the extreme step.”

Taking cognisance of the matter, commissioner of Agra police Preetinder Singh has ordered a probe.

DCP (Agra-west), Satyajeet Gupta, said, “On the basis of the complaint from the woman’s family, an FIR is being registered. The body has been sent for post-mortem. To ensure a fair probe, the concerned SI has been removed. The accused man will be arrested soon.”

The woman, whose husband works in Ahmedabad, was living with her father-in-law and five-year-old son.

20221225-044602