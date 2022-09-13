INDIA

Agreements with 5 Assam militant groups to be signed on Sep 15

Tripartite agreements are expected to be signed with five tribal militant outfits of Assam on September 15 in New Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior Assam Home Department officials said that the tripartite agreement would be signed with five tribal militant groups, which are now under a ceasefire deal with the government.

The five rebel outfits are the All Adivasi National Liberation Army, the Adivasi Cobra Militants of Assam, the Birsa Commando Force, the Santhal Tiger Force and the Adivasi People’s Army.

Over a hundred cadres of these groups are now temporarily living in designated camps.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted : “Held a meeting with rebel Adivasi groups, currently under ceasefire, regarding final settlement to be signed on 15 September 2022 in New Delhi in presence of Hon’ble Union HM Shri Amit Shah ji. I’m sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace & harmony in Assam.”

A total of 1,615 cadres of four NDFB factions had laid down their arms on January 30 last year after the signing of the Bodo peace accord with the central government on January 27, 2020 in New Delhi in the presence of Amit Shah.

