There has been a 72.6 per cent growth in agri and allied exports during the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, as against the previous seven years (2007-08 to 2013-14), the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

“The Government of India has taken various steps for doubling the farmers’ income in which enhancement of agri exports is also one of the focussed actions. Agriculture exports help farmers take advantage of the wider international market, which translates into increase income for the farmers,” Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, told the Lok Sabha in reply to a question by Parliamentarian Narendra Kumar.

Agriculture is a state subject and hence the state governments take appropriate measures for development of agriculture in their respective states. However, the Government of India supplements the efforts of the states through appropriate policy measures and budgetary support and various schemes/programmes.

“Moreover, efforts are undertaken for greater involvement of state governments for inclusion of agri export policy in the state export policy, identification of state nodal agency for promotion of agri exports, to set up institutional mechanism at state and cluster level by forming committees to support exports, in agriculture export oriented production, in infrastructure and logistics to facilitate agricultural exports and in inviting private investment into production, processing and research and development,” the minister said.

“As per export statistics (in rupee terms), there has been 72.6 per cent growth in agri and allied exports during the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21 as against the previous seven years (2007-08 to 2013-14),” he added.

