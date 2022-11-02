BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Agricultural products exports rise 25% in April-September 2022-23

NewsWire
0
1

Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by 25 per cent during April-September period of the current fiscal, compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to the provisional data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) on Wednesday, the overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) products increased to $13,771 million in April-September 2022 from $11,056 million over the same period of the last fiscal.

The export of pulses has witnessed an increase of 144 percent in second quarter of the current fiscal in comparison to the corresponding period of last year.

Export of lentils increased from $135 million (April-September 2021-22) to $330 million (April-September 2022-23).

Basmati rice exports witnessed a growth of 37.36 percent in April-September period of 2022-23 as they increased from $1,660 million to $2,280 million.

Export of non-Basmati rice also registered a growth of 8 per cent in the current fiscal.

It increased to $3,207 million during the April-September period of 2022-23 from $2,969 million in the corresponding period of last year.

The export of meat, dairy, and poultry products too went up by 10.29 per cent and the export of other cereals recorded a growth of 12.29 per cent in the April-September period of the current financial year.

20221102-203803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha records 27.35% growth in gross GST collection in Jan

    Odisha records 5% growth in gross GST collection in Oct

    Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Mukesh...

    Sitharaman seeks enhanced lending from International Finance Corporation