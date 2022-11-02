Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by 25 per cent during April-September period of the current fiscal, compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to the provisional data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) on Wednesday, the overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) products increased to $13,771 million in April-September 2022 from $11,056 million over the same period of the last fiscal.

The export of pulses has witnessed an increase of 144 percent in second quarter of the current fiscal in comparison to the corresponding period of last year.

Export of lentils increased from $135 million (April-September 2021-22) to $330 million (April-September 2022-23).

Basmati rice exports witnessed a growth of 37.36 percent in April-September period of 2022-23 as they increased from $1,660 million to $2,280 million.

Export of non-Basmati rice also registered a growth of 8 per cent in the current fiscal.

It increased to $3,207 million during the April-September period of 2022-23 from $2,969 million in the corresponding period of last year.

The export of meat, dairy, and poultry products too went up by 10.29 per cent and the export of other cereals recorded a growth of 12.29 per cent in the April-September period of the current financial year.

20221102-203803