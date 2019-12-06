Agriculture budget doubled by Modi govt: MoS Agriculture

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) With an aim to double the farmers’ income, the Narendra Modi government has doubled the agriculture budget in its first tenure, said Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary in the Parliament.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde asked the minister about the roadmap of the government on doubling the farmers’ income to which the minister said: “The agriculture budget during the UPA tenure from 2009-2014 was Rs 1.21 lakh crore whereas the Modi government had increased it to Rs 2.11 lakh crore.”

The minister said that the government is committed for overall development and double the farmers’ income.

He said: “The government has made budget allocation of Rs 1.38 lakh crore for the famers in the last one year.”

Answering a question of another MP, Choudhary said that the agriculture ministry is working to implement the government’s agenda related to the farmers.

In order to double the farmers’ income by 2022 the agriculture ministry is working on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, organic farming and zero budget natural farming, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, agriculture market reforms, Kisan Credit Card, National Food Security Mission, contract farming and investing in agricultural sector infrastructure, the minister said.

–IANS

