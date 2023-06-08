The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an agriculture officer working with Union Bank for allegedly demanding a bribe from a farmer in lieu of helping him withdraw money from his own Kisan Credit Card (KCC) account.

The accused agriculture official, Surender was held by the CBI team. He was later produced before a Special CBI court in Ghaziabad which remanded him to judicial custody.

The victim farmer, Narsingh Solanki, a Ghaziabad-based farmer told IANS that he had mortgaged his 10 Bigha farmland to get a loan at a cheap interest rate through KCC. But the accused Surendar was demanding a bribe.

“The loan was credited to my KCC account, but when I reached the branch, agriculture officer Surender demanded a bribe under the pretext of helping me withdraw money from my account. He demanded the bribe through my friend Ashok Kumar,” read the FIR.

Solanki said that he didn’t want to pay a bribe to the agriculture officials and decided to approach the CBI.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI lodged an FIR under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Later the accused was caught red-handed demanding and accepting the bribe from the farmer.

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme was introduced in August 1998 by Indian public sector banks, following the recommendations of the R.V. Gupta Committee. Implemented by NABARD, it aims to provide credit to farmers.

The scheme simplifies access to credit by issuing credit cards, serving as a one-stop solution for various financial needs of farmers, including crop production, post-harvest expenses, and working capital. It reduces reliance on informal lenders, offers flexible repayment options, lower interest rates, and insurance coverage for unforeseen events. The KCC scheme has significantly contributed to agricultural development and improved farmers’ livelihood.

