Aham Sharma talks about playing an idealist in ‘Dhoop Chhaon’

Aham Sharma, who is well-known for TV shows like ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Dosti…Yaariyan…Marziyaan’ and ‘Brahmarakshas’, is all set for his new project which is going to be released this year.

His three upcoming films – ‘Acting Ka Bhoot’, ‘Bagawat’ and ‘Dhoop Chhaon’ – are going to be released soon.

‘Dhoop Chhaon’ is a film about family and issues related to it. It is a story of two brothers who are different but love each other immensely. “I play Aman who is an idealist and can do nothing wrong but he had to pay, the highest price for being so nice and gentle due to the circumstances.”

Rahul Dev, Abhishek Duhan, Rahul Bugga, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Simrithi Bathija, Ashish Dixit and Atul Shrivastava also star in the film.

The film has been directed by Hemant Sharan and produced by Forever Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd. and Seven Wing Films.

Apart from these films Aham has recently finished shooting for a web series which is about drugs and how it ruins lives of the addicts.

20221031-181201

