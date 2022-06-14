Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty recently made his Bollywood debut in the 2021 movie, ‘Tadap’.

The young actor who is currently only one film old in the Hindi film industry got candid about his views on nepotism. The actor waded into the long-standing nepotism argument that circles B-town every now and then and rears his head up to make some noise every few months.

Ahan freely admitted that it has been easier for him to break into the film industry because his father is established Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Ahan’s sister Athiya Shetty also made her Bollywood debut in 2015, but Ahan shares that he does not wish to take this privilege of being an industry insider for granted.

Ahan Shetty recently added a feather to his brand-new acting cap when he won the Best male debut award for ‘Tadap’ at the recently concluded IIFA awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

After he received his award, in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ahan Shetty shared his thoughts about nepotism, particularly in Bollywood. He said, “When it comes to nepotism, I accept it. I am a product of nepotism. My father is an actor, I did want to become an actor, and yes, we do have it easier. I am not going to deny that at all. But at the end of the day, everyone has to work hard. To be in this industry especially you have to work really hard. I am very very happy and honoured to be a part of this industry, and I don’t wanna take advantage of it. So, I am just gonna work hard and keep my head down.”

Ahan also shared in the interview how his parents Mala and Suniel Shetty reacted to his IIFA awards win. “My dad was standing right next to me; I could see he was already teary-eyed. And before my name was called, my mom just squeezed me. They were very happy, and I hope I made them proud,” he said.

Ahan’s debut movie ‘Tadap’ also starred Tara Sutaria. It was a romance and action drama directed by noted director Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie was the official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie, ‘RX100’. Since it released between the pandemic waves and when theatres were still operating at less than a hundred capacity, the movie managed to do average business at the box office and Ahan in particular garnered some rave reviews about his debut performance in the movie.