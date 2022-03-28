Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, recently debuted in the movie ‘Tadap’ alongside actress Tara Sutaria.

The movie produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria was a romantic action drama, which released in December 2021 and Ahan Shetty was praised for his performance in the movie. ‘Tadap’ was the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie, ‘RX 100’

However, he has a long way to go before he establishes himself as a mainstay in Bollywood. It seems Ahan wants to take the long road ahead without relying on his family. He revealed that right now he does not want his father, actor Suniel Shetty, to produce his film.

While interacting with a web portal, Ahan was clear that he wanted to carve a niche for himself. He said, “I don’t think I would want to put that kind of pressure on my father. I feel that when you are working with family, you tend to lose that sense of professionalism because you want to do everything right by them and agree with them. I don’t want the line between relationships and professional life to get blurred.”

At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of working with his father in the future. He added, “In the future, if my father wants to be a producer on a film I’m working on, I would love that. But at this moment my family shouldn’t get involved in what I’m doing.”

Suniel Shetty is a very protective father. When Ahan was making his debut, Suniel, in an interview, confessed that he was very nervous for his son. He said, “As a parent, it does feel like Ahan’s birthday. He is stepping into a new world, where receiving acceptance is a long way.” He further added, “I am praying that my son gets accepted in showbiz. So far, the trailers and the songs are doing extremely well. People have been showering with so much love and support. But yeah, as a parent, I am anxious too. I have always told Ahan that he can strive to be a brilliant actor, but he has to be a brilliant human before that. I tell him that God has allowed him to make the most of it because the little things and gestures you do for others are always appreciated.”

Currently Ahan Shetty has no official project lined up next but buzz is that Sajid Nadiadwala has another action project earmarked for him. He reportedly wants to grow Ayan Shetty as an action hero, much like how he helped groom Tiger Shroff in the same genre.