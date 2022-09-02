INDIA

Ahead of Abhishek Banerjee’s ED appearance, Trinamool accuses BJP of misusing Central agencies

NewsWire
0
0

Shortly before Trinamool Congress’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in the coal smuggling scam, the West Bengal ruling party launched a scathing attack against the BJP and the Union government for “misusing Central agencies”.

On its Twitter handle, the All India Trinamool Congress has described the Central agencies as “puppets” and “parrots” of the BJP.

“It is a matter of great shame that Central agencies are reduced to #PuppetsOfBJP. Whenever, BJP feels threatened, they unleash these ‘parrots’ on those who have not sold their spine of integrity,” the tweet said.

In another Twitter post, the Trinamool Congress leadership also recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned politicisation of Central agencies when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.

“CM Modi – Politicisation of CENTRAL AGENCIES is commendable! PM Modi – ‘Misuses’ CENTRAL AGENCIES to suppress opposition. PM@narendramodi, we have legacy of defeating the divisive forces. The intimidation tactics of #PuppetsOfBJP won’t work. THE FIGHT IS ON,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Banerjee reached the ED’s office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area at least 10 minutes before his scheduled appearance at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The entire area in and around the CGO complex, where the office is located, is under a two-tier blanket security cover.

No outsider was allowed entry to the complex except the employees who also had to show their identity cards before stepping in.

The inner circle of the security cover was manned by the central armed forces personnel, while members of the Bidhannagar City Police were in charge of the outer circle.

ED sources said that a team of five agency officers have specially arrived from New Delhi to question Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This is the third time he is being questioned in connection with the scam.

Abhishek Banerjee appeared twice before the ED’s New Delhi office, first on September 6, 2021 and then on March 21, 2022.

In his last questioning, he was interrogated for eight hours.

20220902-113803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus

    ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ is in a copyright infringement case

    Chennai: Fire at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital

    Local body elections to Puducherry UT to be announced soon