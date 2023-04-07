ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ahead of Akhil’s b’day, makers announce release date of pan-India film ‘Agent’

Tollywood young star Akhil Akkineni’s pan-India project ‘Agent’ is all set for an April release. Ahead of the Akkineni scion’s birthday on April 08, the makers announced that the movie will release worldwide on April 28.

A stylish poster to this effect was released on Friday.

Akhil is presented in an action-packed avatar, wielding a machine gun and sporting a ferocious look, a massive explosion in the backdrop. ‘Agent’, a spy entertainer, will be high on action, the unit sources state.

Producer Surender Reddy is presenting Akhil in a never seen before avatar and character. Malayalam superstar Mammotty will be seen in a vital role while Rasool Ellore is taking care of camera.

Akhil joins the summer race with ‘Agent’ and the long holidays are going to be a huge advantage for the movie, the unit sources revealed.

The story for the movie was given by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor, while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film which will have a Pan India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

