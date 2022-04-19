INDIA

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, anti-terror ops being intensified: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday that the security forces and the police are working to ensure a smooth and incident-free Amarnath Yatra this year by intensifying anti-militancy operations ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

The DGP was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Samba district.

He said there have been a series of successful anti-militancy operations of late and ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which starts on June 30, the security forces will intensify operations against the militants.

“The security situation is much better than in the past. We have been able to track down all the militants who carried out civilian killings and those involved in the killing of security forces.

“We have got solid leads about the killing of two Railway Protection Force personnel and very soon we will catch those involved. Many lesser known outfits have claimed responsibility for the attack, but the fact is that all these are offshoots of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” he said.

Singh added that foreign militants are using fake identity cards to hide their identities.

“We killed two foreign militants in Srinagar who were carrying fake identity cards. Weapon consignments are being sent from across the border using drones, including Ak-47, pistols etc.

“In cities like Srinagar, attacks on civilians are being carried out by new recruits who are being given pistols and grenades to show their commitment. Those involved in the killing of civilians, non-locals and railway policemen will be either arrested or neutralised,” Singh added.

