Weeks before the announcement of Assembly elections in Tripura, the ruling BJP in the state will take out a ‘Rath Yatra’ which would be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 5.

After traversing the 1,000 km route covering all the 60 Assembly constituencies in the state, the right-day long Yatra would culminate in Agartala on January 12, when a mega public rally would be held which would be addressed by BJP’s national President J.P. Nadda.

Announcing the details of the state-wide event, Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee said that the Rath Yatra titled ‘Jana Vishwas Yatra’ is part of the party’s mission to connect with around 10 lakh people across the state.

Bhattacharjee told the media that two chariots would move from South Tripura and North Tripura districts on January 5.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Smriti Irani, Pratima Bhoumik and Sarbananda Sonowal and several Central leaders are likely to participate in the Rath Yatra.

