WORLD

Ahead of assuming UNSC chair, India’s UN permanent representative meets General Assembly Prez

NewsWire
0
0

As India prepares to assume the presidency of the Security Council this week, India’s Permanent Representative to UN, Ruchira Kamboj has met with General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, according to his Spokesperson Paulina Kubiak.

Kubiak said the meeting took place on Monday with India set to take the rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of December on Thursday.

Korosi tweeted, “Today’s discussions focused on India’s presidency of the Security Council.”

“I look forward to the month ahead,” he added.

New Delhi has advocated closer coordination between the Council dominated — and often paralysed — by the five permanent members and the General Assembly that where the 193 UN members are represented equally.

India will be concluding its stint as an elected member of the Security Council next month presiding over the council for the second time during its two-year term.

India last headed the Council in August 2021 with former UN Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

20221129-075605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kiev urges those in country’s east, south to flee before cold...

    ‘Britons’ summer holidays abroad unlikely’

    Palika Bazaar, Heera Panna, Tank Road on US notorious markets list

    Date set for Algerian parliamentary polls