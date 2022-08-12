Debt-ridden Barcelona are still waiting for permission to register top striker Robert Lewandowski and several others ahead of their La Liga opener on Saturday.

New arrivals Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie as well as to Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto, who had their contracts extended, are yet to be registered because Barca’s salary budget is not balanced within the legal frame of La Liga’s financial regulations.

Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano in their first league match on Saturday. In a bid to comply with the league’s financial fair play, the club hoped the sale of television rights and a stake in Barça Studios would be enough to register all their new signings, but that was not the case, reports DPA.

Selling players is another option, which also has been tricky. Dutch international Frenkie de Jong, for example, has been dragged into the financial crisis as Barça wants to sell him for as much money as possible or reduce his salary.

The midfielder, who has a contract until 2026, has so far refused both, and has been even scolded by fans.

Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay have all also been advised to find new clubs.

The league is concerned that Barça managers will not submit the documents necessary for players registration until Saturday, according to the Mundo Deportivo newspaper.

Spanish clubs have until the end of the summer transfer window on September 1 to register new players or players who had their contract extended.

