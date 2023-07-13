INDIA

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch, ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirupati temple

Ahead of India’s third mission to the moon, scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday offered prayers at Tirupati’s Venkatachalapathy Temple for its success.

A team of ISRO scientists performed puja with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3.

The mission will be launched on Friday at 2:35 p.m. from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Before every major mission, ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirupati temple for its success.

Chandrayaan-3 aims to land softly on the lunar surface and explore it with a rover.

A successful soft landing will make India the fourth country, after the US, Russia, and China to achieve the feat.sc

The missions from Israel and India crash-landed in 2019 while the spacecraft carrying a lander-rover from Japan and a rover from UAE failed in 2022.

ISRO scientists have improved the lander’s design after a series of tests.

2023071338351

