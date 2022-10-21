INDIA

Ahead of civic polls, Marathi Muslims throw lot behind Shiv Sena-UBT

NewsWire
0
0

In a booster ahead of the upcoming civic polls in the state, the Marathi Muslims Seva Sangh (MMSS) on Friday threw its full weight behind former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A delegation of prominent Marathi Muslims and NGOs called on Thackeray and extended their full support to the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

The delegation comprised MMSS President Faquir M. Thakur, Nuruddin Naik, Ismail Samdule, Dr A.R. Khan, Capt. Akbar Khalfe and other key members from all over the state.

“We expressed our deep sense of hurt at the manner in which Uddhav Thackeray ji was forced out as the CM in June and the attempts made by the group of selfish rebel leaders out to destroy the teachings of the late Balasaheb Thackeray,” Thakur said after the meeting.

After holding discussions among all its members and other affiliated organisations, the MMSS decided to meet and express unconditional support to Thackeray for all his initiatives in the interest of the state’s pride, unity and politics of development and progress, he added.

Thackeray accorded a warm welcome to the MMSS delegation, interacted with them and conveyed his gratitude for the gesture of support.

The MMSS leaders also said they are confident that in the upcoming civic elections, the people will give their full support to the Shiv Sena-UBT and its allies in the interest of defeating the communal politics being played in the state and country, said Thakur.

Founded in 2014, the MMSS has around 80 big and small NGOs under its banner with many social-cultural-educational initiatives involving thousands of members of the minority community including women and youth, across Mumbai, Konkan, western and northern Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and major cities.

20221021-191402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China cinemas to reopen to Indian films (Column: B-Town)

    ‘Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 to focus on identifying & vaccinating vulnerable...

    Buffalo death from dog bite makes people rush for rabies vax

    Kerala law student objects to Stalin sharing dais with Vijayan