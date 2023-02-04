ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ahead of ‘Farzi’ premiere, Sethupathi helps fans crack 25ft x 40ft jigsaw

With just a few days remaining for Vijay Seuthupathi’s digital debut with Farzi, the actor, popularly known as Makkal Selvan aka People’s Treasure, participated in a special meet and greet in Chennai.

With more than 1,000 students and fans gathered at Vels Institute of Science and Tech, Vijay made a grand entrance in a jeep, as his fans eagerly awaited to catch a glimpse of him.

The event saw the students and fans solving a 25-feet tall and 40-feet wide jigsaw puzzle; however they were one piece short of completing it.

Amidst a loud cheer from the fans, the missing piece was fixed by the actor himself, revealing a special ‘Farzi’ poster, featuring the Kollywood actor. Much to the delight of the fans, Makkal Selvan obliged them with a group selfie.

The recent trailer unveiled of Prime Video’s crime thriller ‘Farzi’ garnered appreciation from the audience. The excitement quotient around the show went up a notch further with the launch of its first song titled ‘Sab Farzi’, featuring Shahid Kapoor in a refreshing avatar.

The foot-tapping number is composed by the music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya and sung by singer-actor Saba Azad.

Along with Shahid Kapoor, ‘Farzi’ features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting February 10, 2023.

