HEALTHINDIA

Ahead of G-20 meet, BMC cracks the whip on dust polluters, warns strict action

NewsWire
0
0

Taking serious cognizance of the dust pollution choking Mumbai ahead of the G-20 meet, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday set up a high-level committee to monitor and strictly implement pollution control measures.

BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal said a 7-member committee headed by Additional Municipal Commissioner, Western Suburbs, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar will submit a report within a week on measures to control dust in the air, the main cause of air pollution.

The city is currently experiencing bad air days due to changes in wind speed condition, and dust arising from over 5,000 development or construction projects at various sites underway.

Following the receipt of the panels’ report next week, from April 1, the BMC will start strict implementation of its recommendations in the city with stringent action against the defaulters, including stopping the construction projects/works.

The Committee will include top officials of the environment, infrastructure, solid waste management, development planning, executive engineer, and a nominee of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

Chahal reviewed the preparations for the upcoming 3-day G-20 meeting here from March 28, and the status of the Mumbai beautification projects in which all Additional MCs, DMCs, AMCs and HoDs were present.

On the Mumbai Beautification Project, 500 works taken up in December 2022 are nearing completion and another 320 works have been initiated, comprising revamp of electric poles, footpaths, etc., and top officials have been ordered to monitor and speed these works up.

20230312-171404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No evidence that Covid vaccine booster a must: CDC

    K’taka horror: Nurse kept vaccines that killed 3 babies in hotel...

    Russia’s Covid-19 cases surpass 4.9 million

    India reports 3,324 new Covid cases, 40 deaths