INDIA

Ahead of G20 meet, J&K Police issue advisory against suspicious ISD numbers

NewsWire
0
0

The J&K Police have issued an advisory against some suspicious international mobile phone numbers, who are spreading rumours against the upcoming G20 Summit.

“The general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the following numbers +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520 693134 ,+44 7418 343648 or any ISD number/virtual numbers which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G20 event,” police said in a statement on Friday.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir said that these numbers are spreading anti-national messages/propaganda and the general public is requested to remain alert towards such attempts and not to respond to any of such suspicious calls.

“Citizens are requested that all such calls may be reported to Police. Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognisance of this and investigations is going on,” police said.

“Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, he/she may contact Cyber Police station Kashmir or nearest Police Station.”

20230519-111802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Water tank collapses in Nitish’s home block in Bihar

    MapmyIndia takes on Google with India’s first 360-degree panoramic street view

    TN Forest Dept requests Railway to demolish walls for elephants’ movement

    TMC leader held in teachers’ scam also involved in ‘money for...