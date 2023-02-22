INDIA

Ahead of Gudi Padva, Maha gifts Rs 100 ration kits to 1.63 cr families

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the auspicious Gudi Padva festival on March 22 and Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversary on April 14, the Maharashtra government will gift Rs 100 food kits to around 1.63 crore ration card holders, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced here on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Shinde, to give the benefits of the subsidised ration kits under the Antyodaya Food Scheme to the poorest sections of society, for the second time after a similar scheme was implemented in Diwali 2022.

Accordingly, the festive season largesse will be given to priority families, farmers under various categories from different districts of Aurangabad and Amravati Divisions, besides Wardha of Nagpur Division, suicide-prone districts and farmers falling below the poverty line.

The food kit will comprise 1 kg each of semolina, chana dal, sugar and palm oil from Gudi Padva for a month, through both online and offline systems.

The government has also decided to complete the tendering process within 15 days instead of 21 days through an online method to procure the required rations for the upcoming scheme in time, the Chief Minister said.

20230222-143604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madurai retd teacher to create awareness among students about Tamil culture

    Women’s Premier League 2023 player auction list announced

    BJP’s Kausar Jahan elected as Haj Committee Chairman, setback to AAP

    Violence in Andhra town over renaming district after Ambedkar