Ahead of crucial polls in Gujarat, the Congress on Wednesday made appointments in the Social Media and Data Analytics Departments, to strengthen the presence of the party in the social media sphere and for the digital membership drive.

In the social media department, Mayur Shekhar Jha, Poorva Sharma, Nitin Agarwal, Manoj Mehta, Pankaj Kharbanda and Abhas Bhatnagar have been appointed as national coordinators. Ravinder Das and Bhupinder Singh Mohasa have been appointed in the Data Analytics department.

Social Media Head, Rohan Gupta said, “social media is changing day by day, so to step up the social media presence we are appointing people to work as we want to go the booth level.”

For Gujarat, the party has held meet of 5,500 volunteers virtually to work for the party and is galvanising the social media presence.

The Congress has lost badly the recent state polls and Rahul Gandhi in the subsequent CWC has said that the Congress needs to step up as it’s fighting elections on 90s model and the party needs to work harder in the virtual space as well.

The Congress this year has to fight elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat and both the states are ruled by the BJP and the party is trying to make a comeback in Himachal but after demise of Virbhadra Singh, the party is missing a leader, while in Gujarat the party is out of power since 1989.

