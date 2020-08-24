Canindia News

Ahead of Haryana Assembly session, Speaker tests corona positive

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (IANS) Two days ahead of the Haryana Assembly’s Monsoon Session, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has tested positive for coronavirus.

Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwar will preside over the Assembly session starting on August 26 in Gupta’s absence.

Two legislators too have tested corona positive.

A day earlier, Gupta’s Political Secretary and his nephew were among the six Assembly staff who tested positive for the virus.

Panchkula Civil Surgeon Jasjit Kaur said Gupta was in home isolation and stable.

Last week, the Speaker had decided that only those who test negative for coronavirus would be allowed to attend the session.

