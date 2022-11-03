Streaming service platform Prime Video on Thursday announced the launch of a six-part mini-series titled “Taking Guard: India’s Quest for Kiwi Glory” ahead of broadcasting India’s upcoming tour to New Zealand, set to happen from November 18 to 30.

As the official rights holder to stream all men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand in India in a multi-year deal, Prime Video will be broadcasting three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played by India’s men’s side in New Zealand on its platform.

The mini-series, launched on Thursday, explores India’s fabled rivalry with the Kiwis, going back to 1967, through archival match footage, soundbites, and graphics. The documentary moves seamlessly through varied themes chronicling India’s tour to New Zealand over the years.

Former greats of the game, who lend their voice in telling this riveting story include Ravi Shastri, Ajit Agarkar, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, and Ian Smith. Harsha Bhogle, who has not only witnessed this rivalry from close quarters but has been the voice narrating the highs and lows from some of these matches from the commentary box, also talks about his experience.

“At Prime Video we are committed to super-serving our customers in India, providing on-demand access best in entertainment across formats, genres, and languages. We are now excited to bring them the best in live sports and provide a new viewing experience of the much anticipated bi-lateral tour this November, between the two titans of the cricketing world — India and New Zealand,” said Chaitanya Divan, Head of Sports, Prime Video, India.

Hardik Pandya will captain the T20I side while Shikhar Dhawan will be the skipper in the 50-over matches against New Zealand. The T20I team features as many as eight players from the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup squad like Hardik, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh.

“Indians have a huge appetite for cricket and we are excited to present the new exclusive mini-series ‘Taking Guard’ before India’s highly-anticipated tour to New Zealand in a few weeks.”

“Featuring insights and analysis from cricketing legends, ‘Taking Guard’ casts the spotlight on the rivalry between the two countries, which barely sees any baring of the teeth, snarling or heated moments on the field but is full of intense competition and peppered with mutual respect.”

“We are excited and look forward to this contest between two terrific and evenly-matched sides and will announce a few more initiatives for cricket fans in the coming weeks as the action moves from Australia to New Zealand,” added Divan.

The last time India toured New Zealand was in 2020 where they played two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20I matches. Whilst the T20I series was a clean sweep for India, New Zealand won the ODI series which was also their first clean sweep against India in a 50-over series with three or more matches.

