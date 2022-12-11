Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called meeting of party leaders from Karnataka, his home state, on Monday to prepare for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Karnataka goes to polls early next year and Congress has a challenge to defeat the ruling BJP, but has to first overcome internal factionalism, with two groups led by Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party chief D.K. Shivakumar present.

Being the home state of Kharge, it is a prestige fight for the Congress.

Kharge was on Saturday on his maiden visit to his home town Kalaburagi after taking over the coveted post.

“It is always a pleasure to get back home. My first visit to my hometown after taking on the responsibility as @INCIndia President was an emotional affair. Thank you for the unbound love and support. Forever indebted to each one of you”, he had tweeted.

