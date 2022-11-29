INDIALIFESTYLE

Ahead of MCD polls, AAP announces ’10 Guarantees’ for Delhi traders

The trade wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced ’10 Guarantees’ for the city traders that the party is planning to implement if it comes into power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after the upcoming December 4 civic body polls.

AAP Trade Wing convenor Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal led a march at Kashmere Gate Market here and announced the guarantees that the party will provide to over 20 lakh businessmen of the city.

These guarantees have been designed after speaking to traders across the markets of Delhi and their focus is to solve the problems that the business community in Delhi have been facing under the BJP-ruled MCD, the AAP claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Brijesh Goyal said if shopkeepers, factory owners, hotel, restaurants, banquets, women traders are included in Delhi, then the city has over 20 lakh traders and till date no other political party has issued a separate manifesto for the traders.

The guarantees include resolution of the issue of conversion charges and parking charges, freedom from ‘Inspector Raj’ and ‘Recovery Raj’, shops sealed by the MCD will be de-sealed, simplification of various licences of the MCD, simplification of approval of building plans by the MCD, and proper arrangement of cleanliness in the markets among other.

The party claimed that these guarantees have been finalised seeking suggestions from the traders of the city.

