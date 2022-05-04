Ahead of the MCD polls, the Delhi Congress internal feud has reached the AICC with former MLAs and ministers on Wednesday meeting state in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil and complaining about the functioning of the current Delhi Congress chief, Anil Chaudhary.

Mangat Ram Singhal, a former minister and Naseeb Singh met Gohil and demanded that Chaudhary be removed and a more mature leader appointed ahead of the municipal body polls. The leaders said that the Congress block presidents list is a major concern as those people were appointed who left the party and then rejoined it, ignoring the loyalists, sources said.

The Delhi Congress has been mired in internal feuds since PC Chacko was in-charge. He had serious differences with former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit and even after her demise her son former MP Sandeep Dikshit had written to Sonia Gandhi blaming Chacko for her death.

Later Subhash Chopra was appointed ahead of the assembly polls but the Congress was wiped out in a state it had ruled for 15 years. Those who met on Wednesday were ex-MLAs, ex-Mayors and former ministers. Sources say that the feud may widen if the All India Congress Committee doesn’t step in soon and pacify the warring factions.

The Delhi municipal polls are like ‘straw’ for the Congress which can help the grand old party strengthen its foundation and make future strategy but after the unification of the MCDs the Congress has to rethink its strategy.

In the 2017 Delhi municipal polls, the BJP had bagged the highest number of votes — 38.59 per cent in East Delhi, 35.96 per cent in North Delhi and 35.88 per cent votes in South Delhi.

The AAP had bagged the highest number of votes at 27.98 per cent in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, while the Congress secured 22.74 per cent votes in East Delhi.

