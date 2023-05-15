Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority and discussed several issues to prevent devastation and floods during monsoon.

Since the last four years, Goa has witnessed floods in many areas causing damages to houses, agriculture areas and electric poles. Taking a lesson from the past incidents, the government on Monday discussed restoration of properties if met with natural calamities.

“We can’t stop natural calamities, but if anything such happens then our team will be alert for restorations of road, power and water supply within 24 hours,” Sawant said.

He said that taking cue from past incidents, which had hit the state during the monsoon, the government has revamped the strategies.

“We have discussed the local contingency plan for mass rescue at sea and also about monsoon preparedness. We have human resources ready to tackle any situation and for the restoration of properties,” Sawant said.

He said that instructions have been given to all departments to work in regards to disaster management. “I also appeal to people to download Sachet national disaster alert app, so they can get the alerts of natural disasters,” Sawant said.

He said that the roles of all the departments for disaster management have also been discussed.

Last year in July, Water Resource Department Minister Subhash Shirodkar had said that floods are caused in coastal state due to climate change, recent rain patterns and other issues.

“In the last two to three years, due to climate change, recent rain patterns and other issues, floods are taking place. However, we are taking measures,” Shirodkar said.

Last year, due to incessant rain in Goa, many areas from both the districts of the coastal state had flooded.

Shirodkar had said that low lying areas get flooded after excess water is released from dams, but in future, measures in this regard will be taken.

