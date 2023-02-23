INDIA

Ahead of Nagaland polls, vigil on international, inter-state borders tightened

After tightening security along the over 200-km-long unfenced India-Myanmar border in Nagaland, the state’s borders with Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh would be sealed on Saturday ahead of the February 27 Assembly polls.

Nagaland’s Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, Sandeep M Tamgadge on Thursday said that the state has requested neighbouring Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur authorities to ensure that two days before the February 27 election, the borders are sealed to prevent unauthoried cross border movements between the states.

He also said that there has been marked improvement in the law and order situation in Nagaland in this year’s election as compared to the previous elections.

The ADGP that the state has received 305 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and they have been deployed in different parts of the state depending on the vulnerability of the areas.

The Election Commission earlier asked the central and state agencies to further tighten the vigil on borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar in view of the Assembly elections in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The EC’s Special Observers, while visiting the three states, held meetings with top officials of the Central and state security agencies to sensitise them to take a more vigilant approach considering the assembly elections in three northeastern states. The Border Security Force (BSF) guards the India-Bangladesh borders, and the Assam Rifles posted along the Myanmar borders.

While polling in Tripura was held on February 16, Meghalaya will go to elections along with Nagaland on February 27.

