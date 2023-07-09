INDIA

Ahead of National Fish Farmer’s Day, Gujarat’s fish production reaches 9,04,229 MT

NewsWire
0
0

With National Fish Farmer’s Day celebrated annually by coastal states on July 10, Gujarat, the state with the largest coastline in the country, will organise various programmes on the day in Veraval and in Porbandar, Jafrabad, Mangrol, and Okha on July 11 to provide information to fish farmers about government initiatives and modern technology in the fisheries sector.

As per recently released data, Gujarat leads India in marine fish production and ranks fifth in total fish production in the country.

Over the past four years, Gujarat has maintained an average fish production of about 8.5 lakh metric tonnes per year. For 2022-23, provisional marine fish production is estimated to be 6,97,151 metric tonnes, while inland fish production is projected to be 2,07,078 metric tonnes.

Hence, Gujarat’s total fish production for the year is expected to be around 9,04,229 metric tonnes.

Gujarat boasts the country’s longest coastline of 1,600 km, directly benefiting fish farmers and the fisheries industry. In 2018, fish farmers earned Rs 6.56 lakh per family/year, which has now risen to Rs 10.89 lakh per fish farmer family/year. Their income has consistently grown each year, with figures of Rs 6.80 lakh in 2019, Rs 7.39 lakh in 2020, Rs 8.51 lakh in 2021, and Rs 10.89 lakh per family/household in 2022.

The Centre, under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana,’ has allocated a total of Rs 286.53 crore for various component projects in Gujarat during 2022-23, aiming to enhance fisheries activities in the state.

Presently, India’s fish production stands at 16,248.27 thousand metric tonnes, with exports amounting to 13,69,264 metric tonnes. Gujarat contributes 16.9 per cent to the total fish quantity exports, equivalent to 2,32,619 metric tonnes.

2023070936441

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scientists capture 1st ‘ghost particle’ image of Milky Way galaxy

    Chat between Washington Sundar and Nani garners attention online

    Mumbai hardware shop gutted in fire, 2 killed in sleep (Ld)

    Kejriwal questions BJP, Congress on SYL canal issue