The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called a special Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting to discuss the Opposition meeting scheduled to be held in Bengaluru.

This meeting will be held at 4 p.m on Sunday.

“Before the Bengaluru meet, we have called a special PAC meeting,” a party source told IANS.

According to the sources, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also participate in the PAC meeting through video conferencing.

The Congress has indicated that they would oppose the Central government Ordinance, prompting AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call this meeting.

Earlier, the AAP had stated that they would only attend the Bengaluru opposition meet once the Congress party clarified its stance on the Central government ordinance.

The second meeting of the opposition parties will take place on July 17-18 in Bengaluru, two days ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, which begins on July 20.

