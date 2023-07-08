INDIA

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bikaner, Congress ‘Jawab Do Modi Ji’ hoardings grab eyeballs

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bikaner on Saturday , Congress’ ‘Jawab Do Modi Ji’ hoardings installed across the city has caught people’s attention.

On the hoardings, the Congress has asked questions such as “Why didn’t you declare ERCP a national project, when will you return the NPS fund of the Rajasthani employees, why didn’t you declare Lampi the pandemic and why did you halt the loan waiver of farmers from nationalised banks”.

Rajasthan Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said, “This move aims to highlight people’s concerns, and various discriminatory steps taken by the Centre against the state.”

2023070835840

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pawar vs Pawar: Uncle-nephew to flex political muscles for NCP control

    Will not retire till Punjab rid of corrupt politicians: Amarinder

    Amritpal, aides not on hunger strike, say police

    Woman gang-raped for a week in Patna, 5 held