Ahead of polls BJP promises to remove barren region tag from central K’taka dists

As assembly polls are inching closer, the ruling BJP is making various promises. Henceforth, regular water flow will be ensured to Vani Vilasa Water Grid to remove the tag of ‘Barren Karnataka’ and the state government is committed to making Karnataka a prosperous state, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters after offering the bagina to Vani Vilasa Sagar here on Tuesday, he said it is a historic movement as they have got an opportunity to offer the bagina 75 years after Independence.

The dam, constructed by the erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore, is not only beautiful but also useful. A scheme has been evolved to link this to the Upper Bhadra project and provide drip irrigation facilities to the fields situated in low-lying areas.

The Centre through its Investment Board has approved the Upper Bhadra Scheme and a Rs 16,000 crore grant is expected from the Union government for this project, he said.

Bommai said the Vani Vilasa Dam has filled to the brim after 88 years and this dam is like the Central Karnataka Water Storage grid. The water could be used for irrigation in Chitradurga, Tumkur and Davangere areas.

